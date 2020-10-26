Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

