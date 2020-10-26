Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

