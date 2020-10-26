Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $80.62 on Friday. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

