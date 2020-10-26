Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.28 on Monday, reaching $223.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

