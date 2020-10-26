Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2,267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.23. 12,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

