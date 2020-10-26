Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 785 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.41. 347,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

