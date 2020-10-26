Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NKE stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.