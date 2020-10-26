Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,721 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. 153,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,129. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

