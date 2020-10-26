Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,031 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Entergy by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Entergy by 1,870.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 272,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,516,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $108.37. 9,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,366. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

