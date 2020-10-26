Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 659 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 704,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

