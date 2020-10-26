Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 93,095 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock remained flat at $$54.11 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,213. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

