Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,039 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,941 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,832 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.72. 94,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,341,606. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

