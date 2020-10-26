Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,509. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

