Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

