Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Paypal by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Paypal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paypal by 783.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Paypal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Paypal by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 155,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

