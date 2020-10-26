Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,197,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,938,000.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $178.79. The stock had a trading volume of 191,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,920,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

