Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,103. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.