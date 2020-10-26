Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. 10,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

