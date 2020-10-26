Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $40,020,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after acquiring an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $29,400,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $141.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.