Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $10.73 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

Facebook stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.22. The stock had a trading volume of 473,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.