Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15,648.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $6.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,574. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $325.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $4,406,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,741,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $349,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

