Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,893,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.30. 26,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,185. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

