Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.98%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

