Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $39.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,593.41. 38,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. The company has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

