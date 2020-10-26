Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.60.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,110,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,727.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $8.59 on Monday, reaching $241.93. The company had a trading volume of 175,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.