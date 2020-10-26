Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $620.32. 11,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $580.48 and its 200-day moving average is $548.67. The company has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.