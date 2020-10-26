Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

