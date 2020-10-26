Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,307 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Crown Castle International by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,774,000 after buying an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 678.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after buying an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,926,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $159.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,530. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.