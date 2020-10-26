Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,862 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 62,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 590,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

