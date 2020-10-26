Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,208 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,177,000 after acquiring an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $98.53. 101,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

