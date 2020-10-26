Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,743 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,061 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

EMR stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $67.74. 74,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

