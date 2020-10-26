Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of TRV traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.04. 26,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,019. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.