Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

DTE stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,662. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

