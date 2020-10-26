Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock worth $36,704,596 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

AMD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,778,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 120.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

