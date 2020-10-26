Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,149 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,149 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

