Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,142 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,862,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $60.20. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,876. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

