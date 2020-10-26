Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $22.81 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 447,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,808,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 571.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. 3,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,450. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

