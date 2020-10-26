Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,132,000 after purchasing an additional 883,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.71. 435,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,525,705. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.