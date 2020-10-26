EXMR (EXMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.20 Million

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000822 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

