Exosis Price Reaches $0.0514 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $23,926.38 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,151.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.03065515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.01 or 0.01999831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00434221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.01026915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00472831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00041743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 630,106 coins and its circulating supply is 465,106 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

