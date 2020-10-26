F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $184.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $183.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

FFIV opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

