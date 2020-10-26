F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock worth $360,789 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 208,220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

