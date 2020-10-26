Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares worth $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fastenal by 95.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,801. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

