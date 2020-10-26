FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309,229 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of FedEx worth $261,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 882.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after purchasing an additional 303,520 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,307. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,190 shares of company stock worth $22,433,860 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.