Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,854,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 425,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 237,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 106,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $23.94 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

