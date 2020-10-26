Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,379 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $172,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.55. 158,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

