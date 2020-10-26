Financial Analysis: New Fortress Energy (NFE) & The Competition

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare New Fortress Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $189.13 million -$33.81 million -31.23 New Fortress Energy Competitors $8.17 billion $384.71 million 4.39

New Fortress Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy. New Fortress Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Fortress Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Fortress Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 New Fortress Energy Competitors 240 568 456 15 2.19

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential downside of 40.98%. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 18.81%. Given New Fortress Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Fortress Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of New Fortress Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -55.38% -11.28% -2.77% New Fortress Energy Competitors 3.83% 28.65% 2.30%

Dividends

New Fortress Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. New Fortress Energy pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 76.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

New Fortress Energy rivals beat New Fortress Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

