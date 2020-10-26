Financial Comparison: CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Terreno Realty (NASDAQ:TRNO)

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40% Terreno Realty 40.76% 4.75% 3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Terreno Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86

Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $62.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $171.02 million 24.02 $55.52 million $1.38 43.57

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

