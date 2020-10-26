Financial Comparison: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. Internap (NASDAQ:INAPQ)

Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap N/A N/A N/A GigaMedia -16.02% -1.82% -1.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internap and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $6.64 million 4.83 -$1.66 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap.

Risk & Volatility

Internap has a beta of 4, suggesting that its share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Internap and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Internap beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internap Company Profile

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game in which players competes by running, jumping, dashing and using items. In addition, it owns and operates GigaCloud, a provider of cloud computing solutions and related services focused on the cloud services market for SMEs in Taiwan. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

