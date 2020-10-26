Financial Comparison: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) vs. Callitas Health (NASDAQ:MPHMF)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Trimble has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.26 billion 3.84 $514.30 million $1.76 28.45 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Trimble and Callitas Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 4 8 0 2.67 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trimble currently has a consensus price target of $48.78, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 15.39% 14.69% 6.96% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trimble beats Callitas Health on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; Farmer Core, a software subscription that enables farmers to connect their farm operation; and forestry solutions for forest management, traceability, and timber processing. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries, as well as transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

